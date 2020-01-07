ATTLEBORO — Barry LaCasse, the city’s director of budget and administration, is heading to Mansfield to work for his old boss, former mayor Kevin Dumas, at the end of the month.
Dumas is the town manager in Mansfield.
LaCasse’s last day is Jan. 31.
He will assume the post of assistant town manager/ finance director in Mansfield, a position held until recently by John Stanbrook, who took the job of town administrator in Hanson.
Mayor Paul Heroux said LaCasse cannot be “replaced,” only “succeeded.”
He said LaCasse’s experience on two city boards (planning board and building commission), eight years on the city council (including four as president), his professional experience as a lawyer and his 12 years as budget director is practically impossible to match.
“We’re not going to be able to replace him,” the mayor told The Sun Chronicle Tuesday in a telephone interview. “He’s fantastic.”
In emailed comments, the mayor said he was often at odds with LaCasse as a state representative, but got to know him better after he was elected mayor.
“Over the last two years, I have gotten to know and respect Barry and his abilities and dedication to the city,” Heroux said. “He is someone who we could give any project to and he would do it right and with enthusiasm.
“Barry certainly was a force to reckon with in meetings, especially concerning anything that would affect the budget — and that is because he has been committed to the financial stability of the city. I am very sorry to see Barry go; it is a loss for the city.”
Heroux said LaCasse, who makes about $126,000 a year and is at the top of the pay scale in Attleboro, will have an opportunity to make more money in Mansfield.
“It’s a really good step financially for him,” Heroux said.
Dumas did not immediately respond to a request for LaCasse’s salary, but the proposed budget for FY ‘21 in Mansfield indicated that the salary for assistant town manager would be about the same as LaCasse’s current pay.
For his part, LaCasse said he will miss his job at City Hall, but the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“I’m going to miss Mayor Heroux and my colleagues here at City Hall tremendously,” he said. “I hope I’ve done my job well and that I’m leaving (the city) better than when I started.”
