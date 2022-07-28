ATTLEBORO — A building used by a package delivery business on Forest Street was heavily damaged by fire Thursday night.
The blaze was reported about 7:45 p.m. at a two-story structure at 5 Forest St. housing Rapid Logistics.
An employee of nearby Honeydew Donuts on Pleasant Street (Route 123) said he stepped out to dispose of trash when he spotted the fire and called it in.
The employee said flames were shooting 5 to 10 feet in the air from the front of the building and it then became engulfed.
Three engines and a ladder truck responded to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters were ordered to stay off the second floor of the building.
No other information was available Thursday night.