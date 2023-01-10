ATTLEBORO — Murder and arson charges were filed Tuesday against a city man already charged with burglary and assaulting a woman who was found dead in her fire-ravaged Attleboro home a week before Thanksgiving.
Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., was ordered held without bail by agreement of lawyers for both sides after he pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court.
Rollins was previously charged with burglary and assault on 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who was found dead in a Nov. 18 early morning fire at her Division Street home.
Rollins was allowed to stay outside the courtroom Tuesday and no details about what led prosecutors to charge him with murder and arson were aired in open court.
A prosecutor last week said a preliminary autopsy revealed Henriques died before the fire consumed her home and that a state medical examiner was still trying to determine a cause and manner of death.
When asked about what new evidence prosecutors obtained, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said he could only say the medical examiner ruled Henriques’ death a homicide.
“More evidence will come out as we prosecute the case,” Miliote said.
Police reports filed in the case were sealed by the court at the request of prosecutors.
Last week, Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan told the court that Rollins was linked to the burglary through sneakers and liquor nips found in Henriques’ yard.
In addition, Mohan said her jewelry, Rollins’ ATM card, and more nips were found on the side of Lindsey Street by Henriques’ family members.
Rollins was captured wearing similar sneakers and buying the same type of nips at a liquor store near his home hours before the fire was reported about 12:45 a.m., the prosecutor said.
After the court proceedings Tuesday, about a dozen family members of Henriques left without comment but released a statement.
The family said they are “devastated by the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, aunt and sister.”
“The circumstances of her unexpected passing on or around November 18, 2022 has been and continued to be difficult to comprehend and accept,” the statement said.
The family said they are grateful for the work by the district attorney’s office and others in the investigation.
“Also, the family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all who have and continue to support them throughout this ordeal,” the statement said, adding that they need privacy while the proceedings continue.
A lawyer for Rollins, Daniel Pond of Boston, did not return a phone message from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
The case was continued to Feb. 9 for a probable cause hearing.
