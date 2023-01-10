Rollins, Adam Arraignment
Adam Rollins, center, is arraigned Jan. 3 in Attleboro District Court on charges he robbed and assaulted an elderly Attleboro woman who was later found dead by firefighters responding to a blaze at her home. At left is Rollins’ attorney, Damien Puller of Taunton. On Tuesday, Rollins was charged with murder and arson.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Murder and arson charges were filed Tuesday against a city man already charged with burglary and assaulting a woman who was found dead in her fire-ravaged Attleboro home a week before Thanksgiving.

Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., was ordered held without bail by agreement of lawyers for both sides after he pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court.

