ATTLEBORO — A city man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges he robbed and assaulted his elderly neighbor hours before she was found dead in a house fire two months ago.

Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., pleaded innocent to unarmed burglary and assault and faces a dangerousness hearing Friday in Attleboro District Court.

