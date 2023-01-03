ATTLEBORO — A city man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges he robbed and assaulted his elderly neighbor hours before she was found dead in a house fire two months ago.
Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., pleaded innocent to unarmed burglary and assault and faces a dangerousness hearing Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the Nov. 18 house fire at 30 Division St. The owner, Judith Henriques, 80, was found dead in the rubble about two hours after firefighters responded to the 12:45 a.m. blaze, a prosecutor said.
A state Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause or manner of Henriques’ death and authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy, Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan said.
However, a preliminary autopsy revealed injuries that Mohan did not detail. He also said there was a minimal amount of soot in her lungs and level of carbon monoxide in her blood “which are inconsistent with Mrs. Henrirques being alive at the time of the fire.”
Rollins is not charged with her death or the fire but the investigation remains ongoing, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
Rollins, who had no visible reaction to the allegations during his arraignment, is accused of assaulting Henrirques and stealing over $1,200 worth of jewelry from her home, according to Mohan.
He is linked to the burglary and assault through empty Dr. McGillicuddy’s liquor nip bottles and size 10 Adidas sneakers found in Henriques’ yard and his ATM card found among jewelry allegedly taken from the home and strewn off nearby Lindsey Street, Mohan said.
The jewelry had no soot on it and was found by members of the Henriques family, including Attleboro firefighter Brian Sweeney, who did not believe the fire was an accident, Mohan said.
Sweeney is one of Henriques’ sons-in-law and was not on duty at the time, according to fire officials.
“The Henriques family began painstakingly working their way through the rubble of Mrs. Henriques’ home searching for heirlooms and items they could recover of a personal nature,” Mohan said.
Among the items they looked for was a jewelry box she kept in her bedroom. They expanded their search after failing to locate the box, he said.
Among the large amount the jewelry the family found off Lindsey Street were pieces with photos of her grandchildren, and the defendant’s ATM card, Mohan said.
With the help of the Henriques family, Mohan said, police also discovered Rollins purchased a sleeve of Dr. McGillicuddy’s nips using the ATM card at a nearby liquor store six hours before the fire was reported.
Video surveillance from the liquor store shows Rollins inside wearing sneakers that match the description of the pair found in Henriques’ yard, according to the prosecutor.
Henriques was in regular contact with her family the evening before the fire and gave no indication anything was wrong.
Arrested at rehab
Rollins, described in court as an alcoholic, was arrested Monday afternoon at a Weymouth rehabilitation facility by Attleboro police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Mohan said.
Rollins entered the facility days after the fire, Mohan said, and allegedly told police “he was capable of anything when he’s blacked out drunk” when asked whether he went into the victim’s house.
Rollins submitted to a swab of his mouth so his DNA could be compared with DNA found on the evidence in the case, including the nip bottles and sneakers, Mohan said.
While the prosecutor detailed a set of circumstances he said linked Rollins to the crime, Rollins’ lawyer argued there was little evidence contained in the police report tying him to the crimes alleged.
Taunton defense lawyer Damien Puller said Henriques suffered “no injuries that have been attributed to foul play” and her blood-alcohol level was 0.17 percent.
“There has been no determination by any department that the fire was caused by foul play. There has been no evidence that there was a break-in at any point,” Puller said.
Rollins entered the detox facility 12 days after the fire, Puller said, because his employer told him he was too intoxicated to work.
The defense lawyer suggested the investigation was tainted by family members who discovered evidence on their own and had more access to the victim than his client.
Disputing there was enough evidence tying Rollins to the crime, Puller said, “Just in the report they provided there are at least two or three other people who have motive and opportunity to do this.”
Puller said his client can only recollect seeing Henriques or being near her house when he was a child.
The defense lawyer said the prosecution just wants to hold his client while they continue to investigate and possibly file a more serious charge.
“They haven’t met, in our opinion, the minimal standard to hold him on this charge,” Puller said. “They put supposition upon supposition to tie him to a crime.”
The news of an arrest in connection with the probe into the fire came as a surprise to Henriques’ neighbor, former city councilor Frank Cook, who attended the court proceeding.
“I guess I’m in shock,” Cook said, adding that he knew Henriques but did not know Rollins.
“It was just a tragedy. She was a lovely woman and a great neighbor,” Cook said.
Several family members of the victim and some of the defendant were in court for the hearing but left without commenting to reporters.
Randy Spencer, a lawyer who said he is representing the Henriques family, declined to comment.