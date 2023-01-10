ATTLEBORO -- Murder and arson charges will be filed Tuesday against a city man already charged with burglary in connection with the fatal city fire a week before Thanksgiving.
Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., who was scheduled Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing, will instead be arraigned on the new and more serious charges in Attleboro District Court, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Rollins was previously only charged with assaulting 80-year-old Judith Henriques who was found dead in a Nov. 18 fire at her Division Street home.
He pleaded innocent and was being held in jail without bail.
A prosecutor last week said a preliminary examination revealed that Henriques died before the fire consumed her home and that a state medical examiner was still trying to determine a cause and manner of death.
