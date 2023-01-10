Rollins, Adam Arraignment
Adam Rollins, center, is arraigned Jan. 3 in Attleboro District Court on charges he robbed and assaulted an elderly Attleboro woman who was later found dead by firefighters responding to a blaze at her home. At left is Rollins' attorney, Damien Puller of Taunton.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Murder and arson charges will be filed Tuesday against a city man already charged with burglary in connection with the fatal city fire a week before Thanksgiving.

Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., who was scheduled Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing, will instead be arraigned on the new and more serious charges in Attleboro District Court, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

