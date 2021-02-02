ATTLEBORO — Four local companies have been awarded state grants to train new workers.
The grants, announced by Mayor Paul Heroux, come from the Workforce Training Fund administered by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The companies are Abbott-Action, Comtran, Robbins Children’s Programs and Sodexo.
Abbott-Action is a packaging manufacturer on Venus Way. It was awarded $108,200 to train 50 workers.
Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said that 18 additional jobs are expected at the company by 2023.
Comtran is a specialty cable manufacturer on Turner Street. It was awarded $227,000 to train 61 workers.
Robbins Children’s Programs is a childcare facility on North Main Street. It was awarded $93,768 to train 38 workers.
The organization is expected to add five new jobs by 2023.
Sodexo, a food service company was awarded $57,000 to train 15 workers.
For more information go to workforcetrainingfund.org.
“The Workforce Training Fund Program helps address business productivity and competitiveness by providing resources to Massachusetts businesses to fund training for current and newly hired employees,” according to its website. “While available to businesses of all sizes, the WTFP focuses on small to medium-sized businesses that would not be able invest in improving employee skills without the assistance of the fund.”
