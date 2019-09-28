ATTLEBORO -- DoubleACS cable television will host a political debate for candidates in the city election at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at City Hall.
Organizer John Davis, a former city councilor, said the debate will feature the two candidates for mayor and contenders for at-large city council seats.
Details are still being worked out, but all of the candidates are being invited, he said.
In the mayor's race, City Councilor Heather Porreca is challenging first-term incumbent Paul Heroux.
The at-large, or citywide, candidates for city council, in the order they will appear on the ballot, are: Incumbent J Dilisio, Jose Lemus, incumbent Ty Waterman, incumbent Richard Conti, Cathleen DeSimone, Roxanne Houghton, incumbent Peter Blais, and Dale Rheaume.
