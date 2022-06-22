ATTLEBORO -- In an apparent attempt to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Xfinity -- Attleboro’s cable television provider -- has announced it will no longer carry three Russian language channels and is removing them from Russian-language broadcast packages.
The removal of Channel 1 Russia, RTR Planeta and Rossiya 24 -- which are operated by the Russian government -- was effective June 14.
Mayor Paul Heroux was informed of the decision May 26 in a letter signed by Patrick J. Shearns, manager of government affairs for Comcast, which brands its cable services as Xfinity.
No reason was given in the letter to the mayor.
But a spokesperson, who did not want to be quoted directly, said those stations are operated by the Russian government.
He also declined to say why the channels were being removed.
A reporter asked if the removal had anything to do with Russian propaganda, but the spokesman declined to answer.
He said a reporter could “infer what he wanted.”
The spokesman also declined to say how many people subscribe to the Russian-language packages.
He said four other "independent” Russian channels would remain available and that subscribers would not have to pay for them until the Russian-language packages are reworked.
But Heroux did comment on the change.
“It is unfortunate, but it makes sense to further isolate Russia for their aggression towards Ukraine,” he said in an email.