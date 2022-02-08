ATTLEBORO — A small Attleboro bakery owned by a U.S. Army veteran is engaged in a waffle war with a Waltham-based company over whose French-style waffle recipe made the influential Oprah’s Favorite Things list during the holiday season.
The Burgundian bakery and café filed a lawsuit in Suffolk County Court last week against Eastern Standard Provisions seeking unspecified damages and legal fees associated with the suit.
Burgundian, owned by Shane Matlock of Attleboro, contends it made the sample product sent to Oprah Winfrey for tasting but that Eastern Standard removed the Burgundian name and branding from the submission, according to the lawsuit.
Eastern Standard, which previously made Oprah’s list for its soft pretzels, made the list again in 2021 for Liege Belgian waffles. However, the lawsuit says the tasty breakfast, lunch and snack product Oprah picked was a Burgundian concoction made from its own secret recipe.
Burgundian says it entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Eastern Standard over the summer as the larger company sought to expand its product line after its success at making Oprah’s list with its pretzels.
The lawsuit alleges Eastern Standard earned $15 million more in revenue from 2019 to 2020 from the boost in sales, called the “Oprah effect,” after being chosen for the Favorite Things list.
Anticipating winning Winfrey’s endorsement again and expecting revenues in the “tens of millions,” Eastern Standard “rushed to supersede the NDA by making a bad faith proposal for Burgundian’s Liège waffle recipe,” the lawsuit alleges.
After Winfrey chose Burgundian’s Liège waffles for her Favorite Things list, Eastern Standard abruptly claimed her endorsement as “solely its own despite having no Liège waffle product, recipe, or experience,” the lawsuit says.
“Eastern Standard had no prior experience with Liège waffles and actually executed the NDA to learn Burgundian’s confidential and proprietary Liège waffle recipe,” it alleges.
Matlock, who served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the Army, learned about Liege waffles while stationed on the France-Belgium border. He formed his company in 2017 and first sold the Liege waffles at a farmer’s market that year.
A self-taught baker, Matlock went to Belgium to train with a master Liege waffle maker to improve his recipe in a field where Liege waffle makers keep their recipes confidential, according to the lawsuit.
His recipe is the result of years of research, experience, trial-and-error, tweaking and formal and informal training, it says.
According to a Sun Chronicle article in 2018, Matlock first started serving coffee at his kids’ soccer games and expanded to offering his signature waffles at the Attleboro Farmers Market.
He expanded his food truck business to include a catering team and a brick-and-mortar café at 55 Park St. His business involves traveling to events in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.
Included in the 46-page lawsuit is a detailed timeline of how Burgundian claims the two companies communicated and cooperated to share and modify the recipe for production by a co-packer. After disagreements over the terms of their deal, Burgundian alleges Eastern Standard ended their relationship, dropped the co-packer and sought another waffle provider.
According to the lawsuit, “Ms. Winfrey tasted and tried Burgundian’s Liège waffles, and then picked them for her 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things list. Eastern Standard is nevertheless realizing the financial, business and branding benefits from the ‘Oprah Effect’ without Burgundian.”
Eastern Standard Provisions did not return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.