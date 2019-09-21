ATTLEBORO — A forum at Attleboro Public Library gave candidates for city offices a chance to introduce themselves to voters and talk about their goals.
Eighteen of the 30 candidates for 24 offices took advantage of the opportunity Thursday night, but most of those who did not show up do not face opposition in the Nov. 5 city election.
Two of those who did appear were mayoral challenger Heather Porreca, the city council’s vice president, and incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux.
Porreca said that in addition to learning a lot about how the city works as a three-term councilor, her management skills have been honed after nine years of running an expansive farmers market, which has been named the top market in New England and is among the top 10 in the nation.
For Porreca, downtown revitalization, which has been worked on for 20 years, is not happening fast enough. She’s pushing for a “sweeping revitalization” effort.
She claimed personal relationships with developers will smooth the path for extensive mixed-use development up and down the main streets of the center.
Especially important is the development of “much needed affordable housing,” Porreca said.
She also said she would push to “stabilize” the school budget, which accounts for well over 50 percent of city spending.
“I have a plan, I have the relationships and I can get it done,” she said.
First-term incumbent Heroux countered that big steps are already being taken downtown and pointed to the pending development of an entire Union Street block.
Included in those plans are the development of housing in the Foster Building and Composite Modules building.
Heroux also said the city is working with two potential buyers for the decaying former Briggs Hotel building on South Main Street.
He touted his efforts to decrease the tax impact on residents for the new high school by extending the payback period, thus lowering annual payments, and by putting old schools on the market with the intent of using proceeds to help pay off the high school bill.
Heroux talked about a plan to put new roofs on Brennan and Wamsutta middle schools and new gym floors in Hyman Fine and Hill-Roberts elementary schools, and noted he kept his promise to avoid school department layoffs.
“We have a lot of good things happening,” he said.
In other races, incumbent City Clerk Stephen Withers Sr. is facing a challenge from newcomer Lionel Choiniere.
Choiniere said his private sector job required customer service skills that will fit with the city clerk’s job.
“I’ll give you the time and effort to make it work,” he said.
Withers is in his second term and said he is also accustomed to serving the public, having been in the “hospitality business” for many years.
“Serving the residents of the city of Attleboro has been the greatest honor I’ve had in my 64 years,” he said.
Incumbent at-large councilor Peter Blais is the longest serving member at 10 terms.
“I believe there’s still a lot to do including stabilizing the property tax rate, especially for seniors,” he said. “I believe I bring a common sense voice to city hall.”
Richard Conti, an at-large incumbent with five terms under his belt, described himself as a councilor “who does his homework.”
He said he pushed for a capital improvements line item in the budget for years and finally got it.
Conti touted his work on rewriting council rules and procedures and a push with Heroux to establish a traffic unit in the police department.
At-large council challenger Cathleen DeSimone said she wants to help “fulfill the promise of Attleboro,” which includes bringing more people and shops downtown, preserving the Richardson School, which the mayor hopes to sell, starting revenue-producing, fee-based adult classes at the high school and adding adjustment counselors in the school system.
At-large incumbent Jay Dilisio, the council’s budget chairman, said he’s proud of gaining council approval of the city budget in just 28 days and televising deliberations over the budget message for the first time.
He said he will push for a second set of turnout gear for firefighters to ensure the gear they use is always free of carcinogenic substances they encounter in fires.
At-large challenger Roxanne Houghton said she will push for a real estate tax freeze for the elderly, which includes a lot of veterans.
“How we treat them defines who we are,” she said.
She also wants the city to keep ownership of the Richardson School and would push for a maintenance line item in the budget for that building.
Houghton wants to hire more teachers, increase protections for conservation areas and keep weapons off all city-owned property.
Another challenger for an at-large seat, Dale Rheaume said he was inspired to seek public service because his girlfriend is serving in the Peace Corps.
“I want to give back,” he said.
He backs city efforts to create an “urban village” in the Transit-Oriented District downtown and said he’s proved his dedication by attending council meetings for nearly a year.
“I have the will to make hard decisions,” Rheaume said.
Incumbent at-large councilor Ty Waterman touted his people skills after many years as a professional social worker.
He said wants to see tax breaks for seniors as a bigger portion of the debt for the new $260 million high school will soon be added to the bills.
“That’s a big worry for a lot of people, that they won’t be able to stay in their homes,” he said.
And after touring all nine city schools, Waterman said much work needs to be done in some of them and he will push for it.
At-large challenger Jose Lemus did not attend and neither did incumbent Ward I councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds nor her challenger James K. Poore.
Those who don’t face a challenge, but attended and made statements were Ward III Councilor Todd Kobus, Ward IV Councilor Kate Jackson, at-large school board member Rob Geddes, Ward V school board member Shannon Johnson and Ward VI school board member Scott Domenici.
Ward V Councilor Laura Dolan was unable to attend, but sent a statement which was read to the audience.
No school board members face a challenge.
The forum was sponsored by the city’s cable television station DoubleACS, which taped it for future broadcast.
It was emceed by former city councilor John Davis and WARA 1320 AM radio show host Paulo Salgueiro.
