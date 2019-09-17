ATTLEBORO — Voters who want to get to know the latest crop of candidates for city office will have a chance Thursday night at a forum in the public library.
The forum, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is sponsored by Attleboro’s cable television station, DoubleACS.
All candidates, opposed and unopposed, have been invited.
The event will not be a debate but will provide an opportunity for candidates to talk about themselves and what they hope to accomplish as part of city government.
Unopposed candidates will get two minutes to speak and opposed candidates will get four minutes.
This year, Mayor Paul Heroux is being challenged by city council Vice President Heather Porreca and City Clerk Stephen Withers is being challenged by Lionel Choiniere.
There are four challengers for at-large council seats.
Cathleen DeSimone, Roxanne Houghton, Jose Lemus and Dale Rheaume are trying to unseat incumbents Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Jay DiLisio and Ty Waterman.
The at-large seat held by Porreca is open and will be filled by one of the challengers
Meanwhile, James K. Poore is challenging incumbent Sara Lynn Reynolds for the Ward I council seat. All other ward seats are unopposed.
There are no challengers in the contests for city treasurer, city collector or school committee. The city election is slated for Nov. 5.
