ATTLEBORO — Battling a rash of motor vehicle break-ins this year, city police have arrested three suspects in some of the crimes, including two earlier this week after a foot chase, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Wednesday.
Motor vehicle break-ins have increased 14 percent this year over last year, prompting Heagney to plead with residents to call 911 immediately if they see suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and lock their car doors.
“Roughly 85 percent of all affected cars in the city over the last five years were left unlocked,” he said.
“Those thefts which resulted from a smashed car window were primarily parked in shopping plazas or public parking areas with valuables left in view,” Heagney said. “Please, lock it. Hide it. Keep it.”
Two suspects were apprehended late Monday night about a half-hour after police were dispatched to the area of Cedar and Thacher streets on a report of two males attempting to break into a pickup truck.
At about 11:45 p.m., Officer Michael Antunes spotted two males walking on County Street near County Square. The suspects ran when Antunes approached them near Cumberland Farms, according to a police report.
Police surrounded the area and chased after the suspects, who ran and climbed over fences in an attempt to elude police, according to the report. Officer Joseph Thompson apprehended one of the suspects as he was attempting to jump over a fence in the area of 650 Thacher St., the report states.
The suspect, a 17-year-old Pawtucket resident, was later released to the custody of his father. He will be summonsed to juvenile court to face charges including attempting to commit breaking and entering, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
The other suspect, Michael A. Brown, 23, of Woonsocket, was arrested by Officer Paul Oliveira after another foot chase that ensued a short time later when Brown was spotted walking back to his car parked at Cumberland Farms, according to the report.
Brown was freed on $150 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court Tuesday to seven charges including attempting to break and enter, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and malicious damage of property, according to court records.
He is due back in court in November for a pretrial conference.
During the search for the suspects, police found a backpack that contained computer gaming equipment and games, $25 in coins, a cellphone, a hat and a rag in the area where the suspects were seen during the chase, according to court records.
In a separate incident five days earlier, Heagney said police responded to the area of South Main Street and Henshaw Avenue were nine cars were broken into and one of them stolen.
Heagney said 40-year-old Andrew Newberry of the Dorchester section of Boston was arrested with the alleged stolen car in Randolph.
He was arraigned last week in Quincy District Court on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle (subsequent offense), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, two counts of receiving stolen property, driving to endanger and driving with a suspended license, according to court records.
He pleaded innocent and was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail or $35,000 with surety, according to court records.
Noting that the suspects were from out of town, Heagney said some individuals are willing to travel long distances to commit crimes, possibly due to low gas prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.