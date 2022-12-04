Postponed a day due to inclement weather, the city’s annual Holiday Happening was graced with clear skies on Sunday as numerous local residents gathered at Highland Park for an afternoon of fun.
The event’s parade began at Capron Park around 10 a.m. and proceeded down Dennis Street to the former Highland Park County Club. Long before the first police cruiser leading the parade could be seen rounding the corner, the sidewalks of Dennis Street were already crowded with spectators.
Among those wearing Santa hats were the Blanchard family of Attleboro. Chris Blanchard’s embroidered hat read “Bah Humbug,” while the stitching of his wife Jessica’s hat read “Naughty” on the front and “Nice” on the back. Jocelyn Blanchard, 10, had a princess crowd on her Santa hat while her 5-year-old brother Cameron wore a camouflage reindeer antler hat.
When news of the Holiday Happening’s postponement was announced Friday, the first half of the Blanchard’s weekend was as gloomy as the wind and rain that came through the area.
“We were a bit disappointed,” said Chris Blanchard. “(On Saturday), we sat around all day and did nothing.”
However, Jessica Blanchard added, “We were ready today — and it’s good weather.”
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the parade made its way to the corner of Dennis and Mechanic Streets. Among those marching in the procession were representatives of Thompson Realty Group, Cryan Landscape, Capron Park Zoo, the Attleboro Garden Club and the Attleboro High School cheerleaders and marching band. Included with the local dignitaries for likely the last time was Mayor Paul Heroux, who is resigning on Jan. 3, as he is poised to become Bristol County’s sheriff.
The grand finish of the parade was, of course, Santa Claus, waving from a crane as the city fire trucks brought up the rear.
While in years past the Holiday Happening had either been held outdoors in the Newell Shelter at Capron Park, or indoors at the vacant country club, the sunny afternoon’s outdoor setting provided what City Council President Jay DiLisio called “an old-school holiday fair.”
With a large outdoor tent hosting arts and crafts tables, face painting and a section to visit Santa Claus, there was ample room for guests of all ages to stroll around the Highland Park grounds, either to visit the food trucks, go for a hayride or pony ride, and admire the military vehicles.
The outdoor setting also gave the children the opportunity to run around and play freely.
Theresa McCarthy of Plainville, who brought her two sons, 9-year-old Ethan Vega and 6-year-old Brody Vega, was one patron who welcomed this new aspect of the event.
“It was more confining inside (the country club), but they made do with how they needed to,” she said. “Outside, there’s more room, and the kids can run around.”
But whether indoors or out, the event’s lively spirit could be felt and known by all.
“It’s not so much the parade as the community coming together and enjoying themselves,” said Chris Blanchard.