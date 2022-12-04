Postponed a day due to inclement weather, the city’s annual Holiday Happening was graced with clear skies on Sunday as numerous local residents gathered at Highland Park for an afternoon of fun.

The event’s parade began at Capron Park around 10 a.m. and proceeded down Dennis Street to the former Highland Park County Club. Long before the first police cruiser leading the parade could be seen rounding the corner, the sidewalks of Dennis Street were already crowded with spectators.