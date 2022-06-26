Ushering in the first weekend of summer, hundreds enjoyed the return of Expo for the Senses downtown Saturday.
The center of the city was closed-off for the family event, which hadn’t been held the past three years, including the past two years because of the pandemic.
The Expo was held later in the day this time around, from 4 to 7 p.m., so it wouldn’t conflict with the farmers market and for cooler weather, and that proved a good call as temperatures hovered around 90 in the afternoon.
A 200-foot-long zip line set up on Union Street was a popular attraction. A long line of children waited their turn to get in a harness and helmet and cruise down the cable.
“It was kind of scary,” Kairi Perez, 6, said after she took the ride.
Her father, Julio Perez, videotaped his daughter on his phone.
“It’s fun,” Perez said of the Expo. “I love the fact there are things for kids.”
Perez, his wife Jessica, and other daughter Ella, almost 2, recently moved to Attleboro from Quincy.
Another busy place for more brave kids was in the city square where a large-scale rock wall and bungee trampolines were set up.
Pony rides, no surprise, were a must for many children.
“We’re having a great time,” said Kerri Desilets of North Attleboro, whose daughter, Aubrey, 4, just had her first pony ride of her young life.
The Kids Court behind the city hall annex also featured crafts for children, free face painting, glitter tattoos and caricatures.
Local artists Adam Cristaldi and Dave Laferrieri were doing their best to keep up with a long line waiting to get their caricatures.
Many visited the nearby Attleboro Arts Museum, which also offered children to do chalk drawings along Park Street.
“I think it has a wide variety of things for kids to do,” museum volunteer Melissa Cook said of the Expo — her first. “They all seem happy.”
Alpacas from Kave Rock Alpaca Farm in Rehoboth were a treat for animal lovers, and alpaca products such as gloves and socks were sold.
Crafters, jewelry makers and restaurants were also selling their goods, which included homemade soap and jams, and a historical display highlighting the city’s illustrious jewelry past.
Alex Wilson of Easton drew a colorful chalk scene of a sailboat gliding across a sunset waterwayIn chalk in front of the city hall annex.
There was even a “moving human statue” — a woman painted gold in a large flower vase under the railroad arch.
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on Union Street was open during the Expo and after the event at Cuddy Court on Park Street, a folk group gave a free concert and there was a martial arts demonstration.
Before the Expo, the Attleboro Public Library held an open house/grand reopening to show off its multi-million dollar renovation project, complete with a folk duo from Vermont entertaining.