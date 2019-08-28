ATTLEBORO — A child pornography suspect avoided being sent to jail Wednesday after blaming a technical glitch with his GPS bracelet after it went dead for about an hour.
Christopher D. Dahlbeck, 32, of 300 Handy St., was briefly taken into custody at Attleboro District Court after prosecutors sought a hearing to have him held in jail without bail for violating his bail conditions.
Dahlbeck reported to court as ordered after the probation department notified prosecutors that the device was not working for about an hour. Dahlbeck is supposed to keep the device charged.
But Fall River defense lawyer Linda Ruggieri argued that Dahlbeck was working at his warehouse job when the device failed to work.
“He had charged it up but the signal was not being received while he was at work,” Ruggieri said.
She said he left work early to go home and charge the device and spoke to a probation officer who contacted him about the GPS bracelet going offline.
Dahlbeck was arrested April 12 and was one of five defendants arrested across Bristol County after an undercover child pornography investigation by city, state and federal officials.
He is accused of downloading child porn and using a file sharing software to exchange child porn with others.
He disputes the allegations and has pleaded innocent to related charges.
During the hearing Wednesday, a prosecutor noted that it is the second time the defendant has been brought before the court for an alleged bail violation. He failed a court-ordered drug test for marijuana in July but a judge declined to revoke his bail at that time, according to court records.
After hearing arguments, Judge Michele Armour declined to revoke Dahlbeck’s bail. But she warned him that he would be held in jail if he fails to keep the device charged.
Dahlbeck is free on $1,000 cash bail with orders that he must stay away from children under 16 and his internet access is restricted. He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
