ATTLEBORO — A city man free on bail on child pornography charges was spared jail Tuesday after allegedly testing positive for marijuana use in violation of his bail conditions.
Christopher D. Dahlbeck, 31, of 300 Handy St., was ordered to refrain from using drugs or alcohol among other conditions after his arrest April 12 by city police, state police and federal agents.
He was one of five individuals arrested in the county following an undercover child pornography investigation.
Dahlbeck is free on $1,000 cash bail and is charged with downloading child pornography and sharing it with others with a computer-file sharing program. Authorities say he admitted to the crimes after his arrest but he has pleaded innocent.
Attleboro lawyer Colleen McGahan told the court that Dahlbeck has been complying with his bail conditions with the exception of a single test and argued against revoking his bail.
Dahlbeck was also required to wear a GPS tracking bracelet and is prohibited from using the internet or going near children under 16. The GPS bracelet is also programmed to alert officials if he goes near a school or playground. His home is near the Hyman Fine Elementary School.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo wanted the defendant’s bail revoked, arguing that the drug test and a prior probation violation showed he could not comply with court orders.
Although he sided with the defense, Judge Edmund Mathers warned Dahlbeck he would risk jail if he violated his bail again.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.