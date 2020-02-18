ATTLEBORO — An Eagle Scout arrested last month on child pornography charges faces more serious charges after police allegedly found he used his cellphone to disseminate videos to others.
Colin R. Schwab, 18, of 20 Hope Ave., South Attleboro, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity and is free on the $1,000 cash bail he previously posted.
Detective Keith Golden, the police department’s computer crimes investigator, reported finding three video clips of child pornography on Schwab’s iPhone 5. Schwab allegedly disseminated them in a chat room and over a messenger app to another person, according to court records.
Schwab, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested Jan. 22 after police allegedly found on his cellphone at least six videos and five child pornography images obtained from the internet. Police seized the phone to perform a forensic examination of the device to search for more evidence, according to police.
If convicted of disseminating child pornography, Schwab faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Possession of child pornography carries a prison term of up to five years.
He is due back in court March 26 for a pretrial conference.
