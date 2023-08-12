ATTLEBORO — Faith Alliance Church is celebrating 125 years in the city.
The church, at 833 Pleasant St., celebrated the big anniversary as a congregation for three weeks, concluding with a celebration July 30.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — Faith Alliance Church is celebrating 125 years in the city.
The church, at 833 Pleasant St., celebrated the big anniversary as a congregation for three weeks, concluding with a celebration July 30.
The church had its beginnings in 1898 when a handful of individuals began to meet in a home to study the Bible.
“They were interested in what God might be doing in the city of Attleboro,” congregant John Eger said. “As Faith Alliance Church turns 125 years old this year, we are celebrating God’s work through the church in the city of Attleboro. We are grateful for a legacy of faith in our city and are grateful to still have a home here.
“The church has spent the month of July remembering our history and looking forward to the future,” Eger said, adding the month has been called “Being Good Ancestors” with the “idea being that we want to do a good job with the time we have right now in order to pass on something worthwhile to a new generation. The same way that handful of people at the turn of the 20th century did for us.
“We want to celebrate our history as a local one, one that remembers not only what the church has done but also that we are a part of a collective history in a great city,” Eger said.
“God has generously allowed us to remain in one area for more than a century, and we want to keep remembering the grace that has kept us here so we can be a hospitable place for people to search and know God.”
Eger has made a series of videos for the anniversary, including one about Camp Hebron and another about the original church location.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.