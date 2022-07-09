ATTLEBORO — First Baptist Church on South Main Street has welcomed a new senior pastor, Rev. Rebecca W. Driscoll.
Ordained at First Baptist in 2018, Driscoll, a Norton native, served as associate pastor until she was called in 2019 to serve as the first American Baptist Women in Ministry intern with the ABCUSA Office of the General Secretary in Valley Forge, Pa.
In addition to serving at First Baptist, she is the minister for Creation Care of the American First Baptist Churches of Massachusetts.
With a passion for community engagement and relationship building, she has also served as a park ranger on the Boston Harbor Islands, a housing advocate for the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, and a program coordinator for The Campus Kitchen project at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
Driscoll said she believes deeply in the intersectionality of social justice ministries, and marvels in all the ways God’s creation teaches us how to live in community together.
“It’s a joy and a blessing to return to Attleboro and serve the congregants of First Baptist,” Driscoll said. “I am looking forward to our ministry together as well as the opportunity to once again build relationships and to participate in the life of the community.”