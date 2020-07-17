ATTLEBORO — Black Lives Matter rallies haven’t gone away just yet.
About 40 people, many holding signs, turned out Friday night for a protest vigil against racism in front of Murray Unitarian Universalist Church on North Main Street.
The protesters received an enthusiastic welcome from drivers, many of whom honked their horns in support.
David Downs of Attleboro held a sign reading, “Pro black doesn’t mean anti-white.”
“It’s just my feelings,” said Downs, who is white. “A lot of white people get the wrong message. They think they’re being put down. It just means we’ve had privileges they didn’t.”
Downs recalled growing up remembering blacks not being allowed on certain beaches, at drinking fountains, in restrooms and hotels.
“That over decades had a lot of effect on people,” Downs said. “Ever since they were set free, they’ve been enslaved.”
Lynn Larkin of Attleboro held a sign proclaiming, “I support equal justice, police reform and an end to systemic racism.”
“To support all these activities happening around the world,” Larkin, who doesn’t belong to the church, said of why she was taking part in the rally. “I’m so happy to see such a big push right now.”
Other signs read “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.” Another asked, “What has happened to our common values. Honesty, Fairness, Respect, Responsibility and Compassion.”
The event was sponsored by the church’s Social Concerns Committee.
A similar rally was held by the church in June, with participants staking out the main intersection in the center of the city and standing along North Main Street to the church.
