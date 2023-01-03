ATTLEBORO — A local church is among several in the Fall River diocese planning memorial Masses for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday night.
For the Attleboro Deanery, a Mass is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St.
Congregants of the parishes of the Attleboro Deanery, located in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Seekonk, are invited to the Requiem Mass, St. John’s said on its website.
“All parishioners in the area are encouraged to attend and offer prayers for the Pope,” church officials said.
The Rev. Timothy P. Reis will serve as the celebrant and preacher. Music will be provided by Kolbe Bergeron and Grace Cuellar.
For the Taunton Deanery, a Mass is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., Easton. The Rev. Neil F. Wack will be the celebrant.
Memorial Masses for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be offered in each deanery, or region, of the diocese.
They are opportunities “for the faithful of the area to gather to pray for the soul of the retired pontiff,” the diocese said.
Pope Benedict died at age 95 Saturday. He served eight years as pope but, citing health reasons, in 2013 became the first pope to resign in six centuries. His funeral is Thursday morning in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha recalled the retired pontiff as an “intellectual giant” and said “the influence Pope Benedict has had on the Church is great, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.”