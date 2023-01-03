Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

In this image released Monday by the Vatican Media news service, the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica.

 Associated Press

ATTLEBORO — A local church is among several in the Fall River diocese planning memorial Masses for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday night.

For the Attleboro Deanery, a Mass is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St.