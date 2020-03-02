ATTLEBORO — St. John the Evangelist and St. Vincent de Paul Parishes have a new pastor, the Fall River Diocese announced Monday.
The Rev. Craig A. Pregana, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in New Bedford, has been appointed to the Attleboro post.
The two parishes combined make up the Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro and operate under one administration.
It’s a homecoming for Pregana. In 1989, he began his ministry at St. John the Evangelist as a parochial vicar after serving a year there as a deacon prior to his ordination. He served six years as vicar and was also at the parish for a short time as a temporary administrator.
Among his other assignments, Pregana directed the diocesan mission in Guaimaca, Honduras, for eight years, returning in 2012 when he began as pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Pregana replaces the Rev. Dariusz Kalinowski, who last month informed Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of his intent to resign when a successor could be named to replace him.
Kalinowski became caught up in controversy with parishioners after he canceled Masses in Portuguese.
The Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro announced in its bulletin this past weekend that da Cunha has made arrangements for the weekly Portuguese Mass to resume at St. Vincent de Paul Church, beginning Sunday, March 8, at 9 a.m.
“The Mass is being returned on a trial basis to provide time to measure the level of interest and participation in it over successive weeks,” the Fall River Diocese said. “Once Father Pregana is in place as pastor, he will help to determine the sustainability of the Portuguese Sunday Mass on a permanent basis.”
da Cunha expressed his gratitude to the Revs. Flavio Gillio and Francisco Tchipindo at LaSalette Shrine, who have agreed, with the approval of their provincial, to share celebrating the Mass each week.
In addition, Pregana is fluent in Spanish and will be able to celebrate the weekly Mass in that language Sundays at St. Vincent de Paul Church. He will also provide pastoral care to the Spanish-speaking members of the community, the diocese said.
Pregana’s appointment is among a few changes in assignments in the diocese announced by da Cunha.
The Rev. Gerard A. Hebert has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish to succeed Pregana. He serves as a co-pastor of Annunciation of the Lord Parish and St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, both in Taunton.
In another move that impacts Attleboro, the Rev. German Correa Agudelo will join Hebert at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish as parochial vicar. He is now serving in that same capacity in the parishes of the Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro.
Agudelo is a priest of the Archdiocese of Medellín in his native Colombia. With the approval of his archdiocese, he has been serving in the Fall River Diocese since 2006, ministering to Spanish-speaking Catholics. He has at different times served in parishes in New Bedford and Fall River, besides Attleboro.
All of the appointments become effective March 18.
A new assignment has not yet been announced for Kalinowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.