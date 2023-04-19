ATTLEBORO -- The city council has unanimously approved an infusion of cash that will keep Capron Park Zoo afloat for at least the next six months.
The vote Tuesday was 9-0 to approve an appropriation of $470,000 from funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Councilor Diana Holmes was absent because she gave birth this week.
Council President Jay DiLisio said the funding is a stop-gap measure that will give the zoo some financial breathing room.
“It will give them the opportunity to operate the rest of the year while they rebuild their revolving fund,” he said.
The zoo relies heavily on the fund to pay salaries and other expenses.
The fund is sustained by admission fees, zoo memberships, concessions and gift shop sales.
Since fiscal year 2017, expenses have gone up and the revolving fund has been unable to keep up.
DiLisio is part of a task force appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to address the budget problems being experienced by the zoo.
Since fiscal year 2017, the zoo has run in the red to the tune of $914,460.
Fiscal year 2020 -- the year the pandemic hit and the zoo had to shut down for months -- was the worst. It lost $414,124.
Councilor Peter Blais praised DeSimone’s choice of former mayor Kevin Dumas, a city resident and town manager in Mansfield, to lead the task force.
“He knows what he is doing,” Blais said.
He added he does not think it was not the fault of zoo officials that the zoo fell into financial trouble.
He suggested more promotion of the zoo would help bring in more money.
Finance committee Chairman Richard Conti said it took the pandemic to “lay bare” the financial woes of the zoo. But now that the truth is known, he’s optimistic.
“I believe there’s a bright future for the zoo,” Conti said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.