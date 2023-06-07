Attleboro City Hall building file photo

Attleboro City Hall

 file photo

ATTLEBORO -- The city council has unanimously passed a $174.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024, though spending concerns linger.

The approval came on a 10-0 vote Tuesday night. The exact amount was $174,482,549 which is $3,914,976 more than the revised budget of FY 2023, which ends on June 30.

