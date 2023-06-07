ATTLEBORO -- The city council has unanimously passed a $174.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024, though spending concerns linger.
The approval came on a 10-0 vote Tuesday night. The exact amount was $174,482,549 which is $3,914,976 more than the revised budget of FY 2023, which ends on June 30.
The budget book called for an increase of $4,794,979, an increase of 3%.
Also approved were an $8.2 million budget for the water department and a $10.5 million budget for the wastewater department, which are enterprise departments and rely strictly the fees they collect to fund their budgets.
The exact amounts respectively were $8,295,700 and $10,586,752.
In the council’s budget message to the mayor there were words of concern about rapidly increasing costs while revenue lags behind.
“Persistent issues in personnel, inflation and escalating contract costs continue to raise concerns for the council, most notably how will revenues meet the challenge,” the message said.
It was also noted that retained earnings in the water and wastewater enterprise accounts were dangerously low.
Finance Chairman Richard Conti said the water and sewer rates should have been raised more to resupply those accounts.
Conti also had concerns about the “supplemental budget,” which is formulated in the fall when revenue and expenses are finalized after the state’s “cherry sheets” come out. They determine how much each city and town will get from the state.
“I’m more concerned about the supplemental budget than the preliminary budget,” Conti said, especially this year with inflation soaring and revenues not keeping pace.
“Everything is getting more expensive,” Conti said on Wednesday during phone interview. “Everything is out of control.”
“With the preliminary budget you don’t know what your revenues will be,” he said. “The supplemental budget is the real budget.”
To demonstrate inflated costs he compared the construction costs generated by the new high school and the potential costs of a new senior center.
He noted that the new high school cost $526 per square foot to build and a new senior center could cost as much as $1,000 a square foot.
And Conti said the police and fire departments can’t keep recruits because other cities and towns pay better.
He said the fire department is short of paramedics.
Meanwhile, the school department, which consumes 56% of the city budget at $98,417,773 million, an increase of $6,617,194 million this year, was cut $1 million from its usual $2 million over Net School Spending.
NSS is the minimum amount the city must provide to the school department.
Superintendent David Sawyer said no cuts have to be made because of the $1 million shortage, but it will affect the FY 25 budget.
“The reduction in funding over NSS for FY24 will not result in any cuts,” he said. “It only limits our ability to move more of our spending over from pandemic grants to the operating budget, which in turn weakens our budgetary position for FY25.”
Meanwhile, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone has concerns of her own about future budgets.
“Separate from the supplemental budget, I do have concerns about our shifting economic landscape,” she said in an email Wednesday. “As interest rates climb to levels not seen since 2008, the ramifications will likely reverberate across the economy and could impact consumer spending, home buying, new business loans, etc. Moreover, the increase in interest rates will also have a sizable impact on current debt and future borrowing.”
As a result she’s forming a committee to address the situation.
“For all of these reasons, I am convening a One City/One Budget Committee to begin planning a 3-5 year budget forecast,” DeSimone said. “This will allow us to anticipate and plan for challenges ahead and give the school department and the city the opportunity to learn about and prepare for the challenges together.”
