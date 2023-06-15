ATTLEBORO — The city council has approved a loan order request of $3.5 million to construct a temporary filtration system to rid the water of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at the city’s Wading River treatment plant in Mansfield.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said the temporary filtration system should be up and running by the beginning of next summer.
The system should be online for about four years while a permanent filtration system is designed and built.
She said it could cost as much as $25 million.
The filtration system became necessary when the state dropped its limits on PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” They have been found to be harmful to humans and animals, increasing the chances of everything from reproduction issues to cancer.
The new standard of 20 parts per trillion (PPT) for a combination of six PFAS compounds was established by the state in October 2020.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a standard of 70 PPT for two of the PFAS compounds.
The Massachusetts standard is reported to be among the most stringent in the nation.
Health risks from PFAS develop after long-term use, Allen said in a news story last year.
In this case, that would be 70 years of drinking at least two liters of water a day, she said. But some people should avoid drinking the water when it’s at 20 PPT.
Consumers in a sensitive subgroup that includes pregnant or nursing women, infants and people diagnosed by their health care provider to have a compromised immune system, are advised not to consume, drink or cook with water when the level of PFAS is above 20 PPT.
In addition, bottled water should be used for infant formula, or formula that does not require adding water should be used.
