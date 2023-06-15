wading river water treatment facility

Wading River water treatment plant.

 City of Attleboro website

ATTLEBORO — The city council has approved a loan order request of $3.5 million to construct a temporary filtration system to rid the water of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at the city’s Wading River treatment plant in Mansfield.

Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said the temporary filtration system should be up and running by the beginning of next summer.

