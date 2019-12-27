ATTLEBORO— In the season of giving, the mayor and city council have awarded two city departments gifts that will that keep on giving for years to come.
At the request of Mayor Paul Heroux, councilors voted 10-0 last week to authorize a $1.054 million loan to buy two new pieces of apparatus for the fire department.
And at a previous meeting, on a 9-0 vote, the panel authorized another loan of $734,000 to buy the public works department new vehicles, for a total of about $1.8 million.
In addition, a request from the mayor for a $150,000 dump truck for public works, to be paid for with cash, brings the total to nearly $2 million.
The authorizations come as councilors push to establish scheduled replacements of the city's rolling stock through the annual capital improvement plan as opposed to letting vehicles, in some cases, rust away into uselessness before being replaced.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance told councilors in a previous meeting that one front-line engine should be replaced every three years.
With the purchases of a new engine and new ambulance this year, the department is now on track to meet that schedule, he said.
The engine is priced at $648,469 and the ambulance at $405,000.
No front-line engine should be more than 12 years old and no reserve engine should be more than 18 years old, he said.
“This particular loan authorization will get us right where we want to be,” Lachance said.
Meanwhile, Director of Budget and Administration Barry LaCasse said the city has almost $1 million in “debt capacity” to pay for the vehicles over the next five years, the loan payback period.
The $734,000 loan will buy five vehicles for the public works department.
Those vehicles include two dump trucks, a backhoe, a street sweeper and an SUV.
With the addition of the six-wheel, $150,267 dump truck to be paid for with cash, public works will be getting nearly $900,000 worth of new equipment in the coming year.
