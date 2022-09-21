ATTLEBORO — Developers of the old Briggs Hotel site on South Main Street have gained the city council’s approval for a $1.2 million tax break.
The approval, which came Tuesday night, was needed to save the project, developers said, and came after it was nearly killed in committee one week ago.
The vote to approve was 9-2, with finance committee Chair Richard Conti and member Sara Lynn Reynolds voting against.
Reynolds said it would set a bad precedent.
But Mayor Paul Heroux called it “a win for the city.”
“In 2017, voters told me they wanted to see the old Kids’ Town building taken down, and the old Fish Net (Briggs Hotel) building,” he said in an email. “Both are history. The downtown is coming back.”
He added that the Briggs project is a result of four years of hard work.
“This was one of the biggest things I worked on starting in 2018,” Heroux said. “I met with the previous owner several times. I put a lot into this and put up a lot of political capital to see this project pass.”
On July 7, the Economic Development Incentive Board approved a modification of the Tax Increment Exemption agreement for developers Ryan Lenhart and Leonardo DaSilva, who are the principals for 27-39 South Main St. LLC, out of Walpole.
They intend to build a 46-unit apartment complex on the Briggs site, which is across the street from The Sun Chronicle.
They testified before the council weeks ago that without the tax modification the project was probably dead.
The modification extended the seven-year TIE to 15 years and boosted savings for developers from $585,582 to $1,280,201.
Last week, six councilors spoke against killing the measure in committee and one, Peter Blais, said he would vote against the proposal on Tuesday.
But when Tuesday came, Blais had changed his mind.
“I spoke against it last week, but I’ve done some research and I think this is actually in the best interest of the city as a whole to approve it,” he said.
Councilor Kelly Bennett said she agreed with Blais and argued changes over the last year have brought great challenges to the project, including price hikes and supply change issues.
“I think this is one of those projects we can’t expect the developer to have a crystal ball,” she said.
Councilor Todd Kobus, who was not committed one way or the other last week, agreed with Bennett.
“So much has changed,” he said. “I do support it now.”
Council President Jay DiLisio also came around to support the changes.
He said he was “on the fence” but talks with City Assessor Julie Hobson helped push him to support the measure.
If the council did not ratify the new agreement, the city would get about $178,753 in taxes over 15 years.
But if it did endorse the new plan and the project proceeded, the city would reap $869,472 in taxes. That’s about half as much as the $1.7 million city would have gotten under the original TIE agreement, but way more than if it had killed the modified version.
Councilor Michael Angelo said many people contacted him and urged him to support the change.
“I’ve always been for the change,” he said. “I had an overwhelming number of people reach out to me for this. I think it’s in the best interests of the city. It will bring a lot of positive things for the city.”
Steep increases in the cost of building materials, supply chain issues and interest rate hikes prompted by global inflation caused the project costs to soar by 28.6%, which translates to more than $3 million, according to Catherine Feerick, the city’s economic development director.
“The total increase in the cost of developing this site, including hard and soft costs, has risen from an estimated $10,809,070 in January 2021 to an estimated $13,897,216 in May 2022,” she said.
The developers razed the old hotel building last spring leaving a big hole in the ground.
They testified that if the change in the TIE was not approved, the hole in the ground would very likely remain for some time.
Lenhart and DaSilva bought the dilapidated, 139-year-old former hotel in January 2020 for $850,000, just before the pandemic hit in March.
The pandemic sent the cost of building materials soaring and upset the country’s and world’s economy.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.