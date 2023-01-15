ATTLEBORO — City council committees have voted to spend another big chunk of surplus funds.
The finance and public works committees voted Tuesday to spend $2,878,367 from the free cash account.
The year started with $9,260,238 in the account, down from $13,912,318.00 last year.
Previously, the council voted to spend $2,913,837, which left $6,346,401 in the pot.
The items on which the money will be spent include:
The committees also approved spending another $96,155 out of the city’s two reserve accounts for the following:
The grand total was $2,974,522.
Another $108,137 is expected to be approved by the public safety committee next week to buy two SUVs for the fire department. That would also come out of free cash.
Another $90,000 out of free cash could be approved for vehicle maintenance for the fire department bringing the possible total to $3,172,659.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
