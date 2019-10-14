ATTLEBORO — With bigger tax bills in the mailbox as payments for the city’s new $260 million high school mount, the city council is moving to take some of the financial pressure off senior citizens.
Public hearings are scheduled for Nov. 19 on three measures.
The first will be to increase from 120 to 150 the number of seniors eligible to participate in the senior tax work-off program.
The second will be to lower the interest rate and increase the gross receipts allowed for the senior tax deferral program.
And the third will be to increase the dollar amount for the senior tax exemption program and to lower the age of eligibility from 70 to 65.
If approved, all would be effective in fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1.
A special committee on tax abatement review headed up by councilor Diana Holmes is considering the changes. Holmes was the chief sponsor.
A mid-year tax increase hit property owners on July 1 because of payments due for loans taken out to build the city’s new high school.
The increase was assessed early to lessen payments by spreading them over four quarters instead of two, which would have happened under the usual schedule.
The tax rate for homeowners shot up from $14.16 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.97, while the commercial rate increased $1.09, from $20.22 per $1,000 of assessed value, to $21.31.
On a home assessed at $320,000 — the average for a single-family home in the city — the increase added $260 to the annual bill, or $65 a quarter.
Out of the 81-cent increase per $1,000 on the residential side, about 43 cents goes to pay debt associated with borrowing for the school.
The other 38 cents is for the annual increase allowed under the tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Last year, city officials predicted that the greatest impact on taxpayers will occur in fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1 of next year.
After that, tax increases for the school level off and gradually diminish.
