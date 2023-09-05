ATTLEBORO — City motorists are now free to park overnight on Attleboro streets from Dec. 1 to March 31.
The city council erased the winter parking ban from the ordinance book on a 7-1 vote Tuesday night. New rules will be in effect for the coming winter.
Residents who will benefit the most live on the East Side, where there are numerous apartment houses and little room to park.
Most of the discussion Tuesday night took place in the public works committee chaired by Laura Dolan. She supported the measure to overturn the winter parking ban, which had been in effect for decades.
The measure was submitted by former councilor and now mayor Cathleen DeSimone and current councilor Diana Holmes last December.
In arguing for it, Dolan touted modern technology and social media platforms that can quickly spread the word about pending “weather emergencies,” especially snowstorms.
Under the new rules, the police chief and/or the superintendent of public works can declare a “snow emergency” and ban parking on city streets for 24 to 48 hours.
The ban, which officials said will be “strictly enforced,” can be lifted early or it can be extended.
Vehicles left on the street will be towed on orders from a police officer and at the expense of the owner.
Dolan said the council “may regret” the passage of the new ordinance, but if it does it can always be “reversed.”
“With today’s technology I think we should give it a shot,” she said. “Year after year residents have wanted us to take care of this. We have to listen to our constituents who have been hounding us for years.”
Councilor Michael Angelo agreed.
“I think it’s time,” he said. “Social media is out there. I think this is good. I think this is needed.”
Councilor Kelly Bennett described the parking ban as a “burden on the East Side residents.”
“I fully support this for the residents of the East Side,” she said.
Council Vice President Todd Kobus had some trepidation, but voted for it.
“We may regret this after a season, but I do want to try it and move forward,” he said. “With the chief (of police) being in support I will back it.”
The one opponent was councilor Peter Blais.
While he said he respects Police Chief Kyle Heagney, he felt the parking ban should not be lifted.
“People don’t listen,” he said, adding that many will leave their cars on the streets even after warnings about a coming storm.
“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Blais said. “And this ordinance is not broke.”
“I just hope enforcement on this is strict,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the highway yard and the guys plowing the streets.”
Councilors Richard Conti, Sara Lynn Reynolds and Jonathan Tavares were absent.
