ATTLEBORO — The city council has eliminated an annual fire department fee of $50 because residents didn’t appear to get anything for the money.
Councilors thought the $50 was for an annual inspection, but Fire Chief Scott Lachance said it was for a permit to store fuel, in this case propane tanks.
“It was never an inspection fee, it was a permission to store fee,” Lachance said.
It’s important because the fire department needs to know what fuel is at a property and where it is, he said.
A public hearing was held on the matter a couple of weeks ago and a number of residents testified they’ve been paying the fee every year “without any service.”
They thought the fee was for an inspection.
As a result, the council voted 10-0 on Tuesday to eliminate the fee.
“There’s no service connected to this,” Councilor Peter Blais, chair of the public safety committee, said. “If they are not getting service they shouldn’t pay.”
Lachance said the fee has been in place since about 2016 and there are about 4,000 permit holders.
City auditor Deb Gould said the city garners only about $8,500 a year in fees, which means 170 people pay.
Now that the fee has been eliminated it will make it impossible to know what is stored on properties because no more permits will be issued, Lachance said.
He said the fire department needs to know what fuels are stored on properties when it responds to a home or business for a fire.
When firefighters respond to a fire they punch in the address on a computer and can see what fuels are stored and where they are stored.
He said the only inspection done on propane tanks is when they are first installed. The majority of them are underground, Lachance said.
After the initial inspection the permit needs to be renewed every year so the department knows the tank or tanks are still on the property.
