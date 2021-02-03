ATTLEBORO — Twenty-three officials have easily won reappointment or a first-time appointment to city jobs, but that was not the case for all the nominees sent to the city council by Mayor Paul Heroux.
The going was tough for Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel, who in the end was reappointed Tuesday to a three-year term on a 6-4 vote.
More often than not, mayoral nominations are approved unanimously.
Meanwhile, a vote on City Solicitor Cynthia Amara was put off for two weeks at the request of Councilor Todd Kobus, who asked for a separate vote.
Last week, Councilor Peter Blais asked that Wunschel get a separate vote.
Blais was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Those voting against Wunschel were Kobus, Diana Holmes, Sara Lynn Reynolds and Jay DiLisio.
Wunschel won confirmation the first time in 2018 on an 8-2 vote amid a storm of controversy. At first, she was rejected on a 6-3 vote.
Wunschel was strongly backed by Heroux, who re-nominated her this year.
This time around she got strong support from three councilors.
Ty Waterman described her as “very knowledgeable” and Cathleen DeSimone said she “found her to be an expert.”
Councilor Richard Conti also had high praise.
“This woman is a terrific manager of the system,” he said.
Those who voted against her did not say why, just as none of the councilors who voted against Wunschel in 2018 gave their reasons.
At the time, she was a 13-year veteran of the water department and had all the technical qualifications to lead it.
She had also served as assistant superintendent and acting superintendent.
Meanwhile, councilors voted 7-3 to take up the Amara nomination separately in two weeks.
Those voting to do that were Kobus, Conti, Jay DiLisio, Laura Dolan, Holmes, Kate Jackson and Sara Lynn Reynolds.
Typically councilors vote on a list of nominations because opposition to candidates is rare.
Councilors ask for separate votes so they don’t have to vote against a long list of nominations when they oppose just one of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.