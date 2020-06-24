ATTLEBORO — City councilors cut Mayor Paul Heroux’s $144.2 million budget by $436,000 as a slim hedge against a possible fat cut in state aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council's cut came Tuesday night and amounts to about 3/10 of 1 percent of the proposed budget. It brings the approved budget for fiscal year 2021 to $143.8 million.
The vote on the reduced budget was 11-0. The new fiscal year starts on July 1.
Most of the reduction came in two cuts.
About $181,000 was sliced in anticipation of reimbursement of coronavirus expenses from the federal government.
Another big chunk, $200,000, came from the special education stabilization fund.
While cash was removed from the till, it still remains available for appropriation at a later date if revenue sufficient to meet the original spending plan comes in.
But this year that’s a big if due to the pandemic's impact on the state’s economy, which was largely shut down for three months to try and stop the virus from spreading.
The city’s budget is based on a preliminary state budget put together by Gov. Charlie Baker in January, before the pandemic struck.
Council budget chairman Jay Delisio summed it up by saying the cuts are not etched in stone, but caution required them.
“The committee had to be as prudent as we could be," he said. “We felt strongly we had to hit the pause button.”
DiLisio praised the mayor, saying building a budget without knowing what the state will provide was “pretty impressive.”
He said the city will have to wait and see what the state will do, but he believes Attleboro is in a good position to manage whatever comes.
“We’ve had years and years of fiscal prudence which will help us weather the storm,” DiLisio said.
Vice chairman Todd Kobus said shortfalls at the state level, amounting to about 20 percent of expected revenue, could equate to a $5 million cut in state aid to Attleboro.
That would equal a 3.5 percent cut in the budget and send the mayor and council back to work.
However, like DiLisio, Kobus said Wednesday that he’s optimistic.
“The cuts we made last night only put a small dent in the potential shortage, but between potential federal CARES Act money (to cover coronavirus expenses) and a stronger than normal influx of free cash in the fall, I'm cautiously optimistic we'll be able to weather the storm,” he said in an email.
Meanwhile, Heroux took issue with the council’s decision to cut $200,000 from the special education stabilization fund.
The fund was established to pay for unexpected SPED expenses, which are notoriously hard to predict and can throw the school department’s budget into disarray.
He said the cut could hurt the city’s credit rating.
“It was unfortunate that the council took it out of the budget because the credit rating agencies would look favorably on the city budgeting for this expense rather than using free cash,” he said in an email.
He added, however, that he plans to revisit the issue when the city’s surplus (free cash) for this year is certified in the fall.
Last year's surplus was $3.8 million.
Heroux also took exception to the council’s decision to cut a new part-time “Dig Safe” position in the water department.
“I don’t think that the council appreciates how important this is. The current person, who only does it on a part time basis, can’t keep up with the workload,” Heroux said. “Essentially, the council decided to save a few cents of the rate payer’s bill by not investing in a public safety position.”
Firefighter union President Paul Jacques took a shot at the council for cutting $25,000 aimed repairing a rodent-infested firehouse kitchen and providing appropriate quarters for female firefighters.
"(I) guess firefighters personal health, safety, and female accommodations aren’t high on the priority list," he said via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.