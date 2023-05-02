ATTLEBORO — City councilors on Tuesday approved a $25,000 emergency appropriation for the wastewater department to fix two filter press feed pumps.
Wastewater Superintendent Thomas Hayes said the pumps “experienced mechanical failure” and “require immediate repair.”
The pumps are used to de-water bio-solids.
“These pumps are critical in the operation of the treatment facility and currently we cannot process bio-solids removed from the wastewater until repairs are completed,” he said in a letter to Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
Hayes said the wastewater treatment plant is trying to fix one pump with pieces from another.
“One pump failed last night just after midnight and the facility is currently unable to de-water sludge with the lead time on parts, to repair the pumps can take weeks if not months,” he said. “Additionally, one pump is out for repairs, but there is still a two-week wait for the remaining parts to arrive to complete the repair. The wastewater department is attempting to make temporary repairs from one of the pumps that failed last night using parts from the other failed pump.”
Public works committee chair Laura Dolan said the situation is “clearly an emergency” and action was needed immediately.
The council approved it unanimously.
The money was taken from the Wastewater Enterprise Retained Earnings fund and transferred to the “filter press pump” fund.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.