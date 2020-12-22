ATTLEBORO — City councilors have approved a ban on single-use plastic straws as part of Mayor Paul Heroux’s push to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener.”
The council voted 7-4 in favor of the measure at its Dec. 15 meeting, but the ban doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2022.
A year was given so that eateries and other stores which use or sell the straws can get rid of their stock.
A written warning will be issued to an establishment for the first offense. After that a fine of $50 will be imposed. All subsequent offenses will garner fines of $100.
The council also banned the sale of fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury and insecticides containing neonicotinoids.
Mercury was described as being dangerous for humans and neonicotinoids as dangerous for bees on which farmers and others rely for the pollination of plants.
Both votes were 11-0.
The new rules for mercury light bulbs and neonicotinoids begin on Sept. 1, 2021 and June 1, 2021 respectively.
Businesses caught selling the products will be issued a written warning the first time. A first offense after a written warning will garner a fine of $150 and second offense and all those thereafter will garner fines of $300.
Heroux also hopes to ban Styrofoam food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, single-use plastic water bottles, micro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes and plastic shot bottles.
The proposed shot bottle ban is among the most controversial of the remaining proposals with liquor store owners arguing those items make up a big part of their sales.
Meanwhile, environmentalists argue that the bottles make up a big part of litter on city streets.
All remaining proposals are up for discussion in the ordinance committee headed up by Diana Holmes.
All told the mayor submitted nine proposals in September.
One banning the release of balloons into the atmosphere was approved three weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.