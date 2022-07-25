Plastic Nip Bottles Attleboro
A plastic nip bottle lies on the side of the road in downtown Attleboro in October 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO — A proposed ban on nip bottles was scheduled for a city council vote last week, but it was put off because ordinance committee Chair Cathleen DeSimone said she has a better idea.

While she’s in favor of the ban put forth by Mayor Paul Heroux, DeSimone is now hoping for action from the state legislature that would make a ban unnecessary.

