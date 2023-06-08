ATTLEBORO — City councilors have put off a vote on a proposed pay raise for themselves.
Some councilors argued Tuesday night that serving the residents should not be about money and that the current salary of $7,727 is enough.
Others said a raise should be considered in conjunction with an increase in school committee salaries. There was no proposal for an increase in the school committee pay.
Still others argued that considering the rising costs being shouldered by the city, it’s not a good time to increase council salaries.
Council President Jay DiLisio said “now is not the time.”
Meanwhile, those in favor argued that they did twice the work and were paid half as much as other councils.
The proposal on the table would raise council salaries $2,000 a year for the next three years.
That would add $22,000 to the budget each of those years and bring the council salaries to $13,727 in the third year.
The first increase would take effect when a new council takes office in January 2024.
The council pay has not been increased since 2012.
Finance chairman Richard Conti argued against the raise.
“It’s not in the budget we just approved, so this motion does not have my support,” he said. “You can’t expect me to support something we haven’t budgeted for.”
Longest serving member of the council, Peter Blais, said, “It was never about money with me. I always considered this a public service. In 24 years I never looked at it as a paycheck.”
Council Vice President Todd Kobus said he was not comfortable voting on a council raise without considering a school committee raise at the same time.
He said he didn’t have enough information concerning what school committee members would seek for a pay increase.
“I’m not going to vote in favor of a raise without having the school committee voting for a raise,” he said. “I think it’s deserved.”
Personnel Committee Chairman Michael Angelo said a proposal for a school committee raise would be brought back at a later date.
Meanwhile, Angelo said the increase had full approval of the mayor and (city auditor) Deb Gould.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds argued for the raise.
“We’re the lowest paid city council in Massachusetts,” she said, noting that other councils meet half as often.
One of those communities is Leominster, where the council meets 26 times a year, is paid $12,923 annually.
Another is Salem, where the council meets 25 times a year and is paid $15,000.
The same is not true in Taunton, where the council meets every week and is paid $10,000 a year.
But that, too, is about to change.
Taunton City Council President Kelly Dooner said the council approved a pay increase in December on a 5-4 vote that will hike pay to $16,631 on Jan. 1, 2024.
Dooner said she and three others argued against the raise, but were not successful.
Attleboro Councilor Kelly Bennett also argued for the increase.
“We’re voting for the next council and the council after that,” she said. “It’s never a good time to do this, but I think the city should start to move in the right direction. I think this is the right thing to do.”
A vote was put off when Kobus rescinded his second and the main motion was withdrawn by Angelo.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
