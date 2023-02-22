Terps cannabis
Customers shop at Terps on Forest Street in Attleboro on April 20, 2022.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A vote on an amendment to an ordinance that would add two zoning districts in which recreational marijuana could be sold was put off for two weeks on Tuesday.

The delay came after the council received a letter from the planning board that recommended the amendment be rejected.

George W. Rhodes