ATTLEBORO — A vote on an amendment to an ordinance that would add two zoning districts in which recreational marijuana could be sold was put off for two weeks on Tuesday.
The delay came after the council received a letter from the planning board that recommended the amendment be rejected.
The amendment would allow sales in general business and planned highway business zones and would also expand the hours a shop could be open to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The planning board gave no reason for its recommendation, which prompted the delay in the vote.
The board’s vote was unanimous, 5-0, but it was the opposite of the vote on the exact same ordinance that was proposed last year.
At that time the board voted 5-1 to endorse the changes.
The amendment was resubmitted because the council did not vote within a 90-day window of a public hearing.
Ordinance committee Chair Cathleen DeSimone, a candidate for mayor, brought the matter to the floor and was prepared to vote it up or down, but City Councilor Richard Conti objected.
“I don’t think the planning board vote should be dismissed so easily,” he said. “I don’t like the council ignoring the planning board.”
Councilor Peter Blais agreed.
“They had to have a reason,” he said. “If you discount it, it’s doing away with the process. Put this vote off to the next full council meeting.”
The planning board vote, which was submitted to the council on Tuesday night, created some aggravation among members including acting council President Todd Kobus.
“It’s frustrating that we received this at the last minute, when we had approval of the exact same language (last year),” he said.
“I agree with Councilor Conti that we should probably get more of an explanation.”
DeSimone said she was also curious about the reasoning and said she was willing to delay the vote.
Councilor Michael Angelo pushed for an explanation.
“I don’t think it should be accepted,” he said. “They should give an explanation.”
Would have failed
If the matter had been voted, it would have failed because Conti and Blais would have voted against.
The amendment needs eight votes to pass and with Councilor Kelly Bennett recusing herself, the vote could have been 7-2.
Had it failed the council would have to wait a year before it could come back in.
Diana Holmes, who seconded the motion on the amendment, withdrew it and the motion was removed from the floor until an explanation from the planning board is received.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.