ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux won one and lost two on the council floor this week in his quest to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener.”
On Tuesday, councilors approved his request to ban the sale of face and body wash products containing micro-plastic exfoliating beads. But they rejected his proposals to ban the sale of single-use water bottles and nip bottles, the 1.5-ounce plastic alcohol containers sold by liquor stores.
In September, he proposed nine bans and before Tuesday the council agreed with him on six of them.
But the fact that seven of the nine were approved is “a pretty good success rate,” the mayor said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
“Overall I think Attleboro is much better off because of the action the council took,” Heroux said. “I commend them....”
And Heroux said the effort is not over.
“I’ll come back and try again,” he said.
The vote to ban exfoliating beads was 7-4 with councilors Richard Conti, Jay DiLisio, Sara Lynn Reynolds and President Mark Cooper voting no.
The proposal to ban water bottles failed 9-2 and the one aimed at nip bottles failed 8-3.
Those voting against banning water bottles were councilors Diana Holmes, chairwoman of the ordinance committee, which handled all the mayor’s proposals, Reynolds, Todd Kobus, DiLisio, Vice President Kate Jackson, Ty Waterman, Conti, Peter Blais and Cooper.
Those voting against the ban on nip bottles were Reynolds, Kobus, DiLisio, Jackson, Waterman, Conti, Blair and Cooper.
The products that have been banned include polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic straws and the exfoliating beads.
The council also banned the release of balloon bunches during memorials or celebrations.
The bans have various start dates.
The mayor said the effort was not just about reducing litter.
It had a larger goal of moving the city and the state to a rejection of all disposable plastic items.
“Paper based goods are biodegradable, plastics are not,” Heroux said.
When he sent the nine proposals to the council, he laid out his view.
Heroux said the materials pollute waterways, injure or kill wildlife, create greenhouse gases in their production, litter the streets and in some cases harm humans.
Some councilors who voted against banning single-use water bottles and nip bottles said those measures could be reconsidered in the future if the state does not impose a deposit on them, which would encourage the return of the bottles and keep them off the streets.
Cooper said banning nip bottles could be reconsidered in the future depending in part on what the owners of liquor stores do.
He said they’ve committed to picking up the litter, especially the nip bottles, on a regular basis to keep the streets clean.
And that’s something they need to do “if (they) don’t want the ban to come back,” Cooper said. “I expect you to do what you committed to.”
Cooper also told a story about an earlier time in his life, when he was “a lot skinnier,” and collected cans and bottles so he could buy food.
Deposits on bottles and cans help the poorest of the poor and can be a good thing.
He wants to see a deposit on single-use plastic bottles and nip bottles because it helps some people who don’t have any other means of income and don’t want help from others.
“That’s how I survived for a very short period of time,” Cooper said. “It did some good for me.”
And he said it motivated him to change the way he was living his life.
Meanwhile, DiLisio said banning the bottles would add financial strain to businesses that are just coming out of the pandemic and trying to get back on their financial feet.
“We need to help them pay their bills now,” he said. “A ban should not be the first option, it should be the last.”
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone strongly backed the bans on single-use water bottles and nip bottles.
She argued that litter is only part of the problem.
“It doesn’t take away the fact that harm is done in the production of these bottles,” she said referring the carbon released into the atmosphere when they are made.
The bottles left on the streets or in the woods, rivers and lakes eventually degrade to a micro-plastic state like those beads the council had just banned, she said.
In pushing for approval of the bans, DeSimone said people will get used to the absence of single-use water bottles and nips.
“I have full faith that people and businesses will adapt,” she said.
