ATTLEBORO -- Shakespeare once asked “what’s in a name?”
A lot, apparently, because the city council spent some time this past week debating whether the name of its committee on personnel and human services should also contain the word "veterans."
The proposal was to rename it the “committee on personnel, veterans and human services.”
The measure, originally proposed by councilors Jay DiLisio, Cathleen DeSimone and Todd Kobus, was eventually approved on an 8-3 vote on Tuesday with councilors Sara Lynn Reynolds, Richard Conti and Diana Holmes voting against.
DiLisio argued the move will give the veterans agent a specific point of contact for any issues regarding veterans.
"It's about streamlining the process," he said.
DeSimone said it was warranted as a sign of respect, and Kobus, a veteran himself, echoed DiLisio’s argument.
Reynolds argued adding “veterans” to the title is superfluous and would make it too long.
She said it would suffice to simply include it in the description of the business that the committee is designated to discuss which includes a number of groups also not in the title.
She proposed an amendment to keep the word “veterans” out of the title and put it in the description of the committee's purpose.
Reynolds said her proposal had nothing to do with her feelings about veterans.
She said she supports veterans and has several in her family.
That proposal lost on 7-4 vote with Reynolds, Conti, Holmes and council president Mark Cooper voting in favor.
