ATTLEBORO — The city council has revoked the license for used car dealer Green Light Auto Sales.
The revocation came during a short meeting Friday night. The vote was 11-0.
The meeting lasted six minutes and was ordered by Council President Mark Cooper, who said immediate action was needed.
During the session it was noted the the council received two more complaints about Greenlight on Friday.
The meeting was called specifically to act on the license after a public hearing last Tuesday revealed license holder John Jeha of Pawtucket failed to keep a promise to manage the business and to hold all corporate offices for the dealership at 650 Washington St.
In addition, the manager Jeha hired, Paul Aoun, was involved in a dispute with a customer, Jesse Sheridan from North Attleboro, that nearly turned violent. It involved allegations of a forged bill of sale, failure to provide a title and selling a defective vehicle.
The official reasons cited for the revocation were that Greenlight failed to provide a title for a customer, used a bill of sale with another dealer’s name on it, and that the license holder was “not a proper person.”
Attleboro police charged Aoun regarding allegations of a forged bill of sale and that matter is in court.
Sheridan and Aoun nearly came to blows in an angry confrontation on Nov. 14.
They have different accounts of the confrontation, but according to police, the part that appeared on Greenlight’s surveillance video confirmed that Aoun approached Sheridan “aggressively” and that Sheridan took out a pocket knife to defend himself, which ended the conflict.
Aoun formerly held a license for AOK Auto at the same site. The council revoked it in 2015 after complaints that Aoun sold vehicles unable to pass safety inspections and that he gave a refund check to a customer for $4,999 that bounced.
Aoun told The Sun Chronicle he has done nothing wrong, claiming the bill of sale he gave to Sheridan with the name Kingston Auto Sales on it was legal because that’s where Sheridan’s car came from.
He also said that he has the title to Sheridan’s vehicle, but has been unable to contact him to give it to him and that he told him he would repair his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.