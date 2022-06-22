ATTLEBORO — An outdoor performing arts pavilion that has been pushed by Mayor Paul Heroux since he first proposed it in April is set to be voted on by the city council at a special meeting Thursday.
The council scheduled the meeting to wrap up remaining business before the end of fiscal year 2022 on June 30 and before a reduced summer schedule begins.
The $750,000 proposal was on the docket Tuesday but was not brought to the floor.
The pavilion would be built in Highland Park off Rathbun Willard Drive, and the mayor intends to pay for it with some of the $13.9 million surplus from fiscal 2021.
Council finance chairman Richard Conti said Wednesday he intends to bring the proposal to the floor, but what the result will be is uncertain.
He’s very concerned about the financial future of the city and hopes other councilors are as well.
“There should be a mood change in the council because…we don’t know what’s coming up in the future,” he said. “There’s a lot of concern about the use of free cash.”
He said the council should be reluctant to endorse the proposal because of uncertainty about the economy.
Conti said an indicator of tough times is the recent number of departmental requests for more cash due to rising costs, especially energy costs.
Heroux is scheduled to appear before the council Thursday to convince members building the pavilion is the right thing to do.
“He’ll get his two cents in,” Conti said.
In a letter to the council in April the mayor argued that it’s a rare moment in city history when there’s that much cash available to build a facility that would benefit all.
Heroux said the pavilion would be built for under $450,000 and the rest would be for “the design contract and a contingency.”
“We have the cash available to pay for it now without bonding for it, and the cost of construction increases every year, making it more expensive to build something anytime in the future than now in 2022,” he said in his proposal.
In addition, the mayor argued the venue could produce income for the city.
“It is something that the city can rent out ...,” he said. “This would be used by the Attleboro public schools’ performing arts department, rented by local dance, play, music and other performing arts businesses and organizations. It may also become part of the annual 4th of July celebration.”
The pavilion would be located in a bowl-shaped area near the $1 million parking lot built for workers constructing the new $260 million high school, also on Rathbun Willard.
“This is an outstanding use of the property we acquired in 2018, while leaving over 99% of the land unaffected,” Heroux said.
The 93-acre Highland Park was obtained by the city for just over $3 million after Highland Country Club went bankrupt.
Heroux got some support in a letter Tuesday submitted by former City Solicitor Robert Mangiaratti of Oxbow Drive.
He argued the venue would act as a catalyst to bring people together.
“Concerts and other activities at scenic Highland Park would encourage that sense of community connection for many people of all ages,” he said. “I know the council has the difficult task of setting financial priorities, (but) I urge them to remember that encouraging a healthy community spirit is not some insignificant extra. It is a critical part of what makes Attleboro a good place to live.”
But the mayor got some opposition, too.
Mike Parker of Read Street submitted a letter to the council in which he argued a feasibility study should have been done.
He also argued that the estimated cost could be way off and result in a money pit for the city.
“I believe if the council agrees to fund the $750K, the mayor will be long gone before any pavilion is finished and it will be substantially more than the $750,000 mayoral estimate,” Parker wrote. “This would be a huge financial regret to Attleboro, since we have no idea of the actual building costs… I’m not sure where the $750K estimate came from but it didn’t come from a feasibility study.”