ATTLEBORO — The city council has again pushed more of the city’s tax burden onto businesses.
The council set a 1.38 tax split on Tuesday night, meaning business will pay at a rate 38% higher than homeowners. The rate will be $13.70 for residential payers and $20.28 for business payers.
That’s a decline of 5 cents on the residential rate and increase of 29 cents on the business rate.
The vote was 7-4 vote with councilors Richard Conti, Diana Holmes, Michael Angelo and Peter Blais voting no.
The average tax bill on a single family home will decline by $21 from $5,530 to $5,509. The median tax bill will decrease by $20 from $5,253 to $5,233.
The average tax bill for a business will increase by $303 from $20,599 to $20,902. The median tax bill will increase by $109 from $7,424 to $7,533.
All told, residential payers will be shouldering just over 79% of the levy while businesses will take on just under 21%. That’s a decline of 0.3% for residential payers and an increase of 0.3% for business payers.
The current split is 1.36, which had business paying at a rate 36% higher than residential payers.
Business rate increases have been steady since fiscal year 2018 when the split was 1.28.
It has gone up every year except in FY 2021 when the council decreased the split from 1.35 to 1.34.
In FY 2022 it was increased to 1.36 and for FY 2023 it will go to 1.38.
Last week Conti proposes a split of 1.30, a decrease of 6% for business, but his committee objected and amended the motion to 1.40, an increase of 4%.
Most councilors sided with residential payers and compromised at 1.38.
A vote to keep the split at 1.36 failed with nine councilors voting no. Conti and Peter Blais voted for 1.36.
“I’m very concerned that businesses pay more but don’t get the benefit of it,” Conti said.
He said a single tax rate would be fair, but conceded that won’t be possible for years or even decades.
“A single rate for everybody levels the playing ground,” he said, noting the tax bill for his home has soared to over $7,000.
Councilor Kelly Bennett said the 1.40 split would be “pushing too far” toward the maximum 1.50 split.
She was concerned that the city would “run out of shifts.”
Blair argued for the 1.36 split.
“I think it’s time to hold the line,” he said. “I don’t think we should keep badgering businesses.”
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone argued for 1.38. “I think now is the time to bump it up a bit,” she said.
Council Vice President Todd Kobus argued against the 1.36 split. “If we stay the same the residential tax bills will go up and the commercial bills will go down,” he said. “In my opinion, that’s not fair.”
Meanwhile, council President Jay DiLisio said the discussion on tax rates can’t end after one week like it does every year.
“There are a lot of things we need to do between this November and next November,” he said. “This discussion can’t end tonight. It’s got to continue, regardless of how this vote turns out.”
