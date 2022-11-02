Attleboro City Hall building file photo

ATTLEBORO — The city council has again pushed more of the city’s tax burden onto businesses.

The council set a 1.38 tax split on Tuesday night, meaning business will pay at a rate 38% higher than homeowners. The rate will be $13.70 for residential payers and $20.28 for business payers.

