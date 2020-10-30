ATTLEBORO — City councilors have shifted more of the tax burden to homeowners.
On 7-2 vote this past week, they approved a tax split of 1.34 for fiscal year 2021, which means businesses will pay at a rate 34 percent higher than homeowners.
The split was 1.35 for FY 2020.
As a result, the tax rate will be $14.80 per thousand dollars valuation for homeowners and $21.22 per thousand for businesses.
The owner of a home of average value, which is currently $332,276, will face an increase of $232 while the owner of a business of average value, or $970,307, will face an increase of $406.
Had councilors stayed at the 1.35 split the respective increases would have been $222 and $561.
Councilor Pete Blais pushed for a greater cut for businesses even though it would mean he would have to pay even more of a tax on his home.
“If we don’t do something we’ll drive more business out,” he said.
Councilor Todd Kobus also argued to shift more to the homeowner as a way to eliminate “wild fluctuations” in taxes and establish consistent increases for all taxpayers.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds pushed to keep the 1.35 split to help seniors on fixed incomes and others having financial difficulties, which are being made worse by skyrocketing home values.
Councilor Laura Dolan suggested the 1.34 split and urged its acceptance as a “good compromise.”
Richard Conti and Blais voted against the 1.34 split. Councilors Kate Jackson and Diana Holmes were absent.
