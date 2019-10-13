ATTLEBORO — With bigger tax bills in the mail box as payments for the city’s new $260 million high school mount, the city council is moving to take some of the financial pressure off senior citizens.
Last week, two measures were passed out of the council’s special committee on tax abatement review headed up by Diana Holmes and sent to the full council for approval.
The first would increase the gross receipts seniors are allowed to have to qualify for the property tax deferral program from $20,000 to “100 percent of the amount established annually by the commissioner of Revenue as the income limit for seniors who are not heads of households to qualify for the ‘circuit breaker’ state income tax credit.”
In 2018, that amount was $58,000.
The second measure would reduce the interest rate paid on the deferred taxes from 8 percent to 2.5 percent.
If approved, both would be effective in fiscal year 2021 which begins on July 1.
The measures were sponsored by councilor Todd Kobus and council vice-president and mayoral candidate Heather Porreca.
The tax deferral program allows seniors who are at least 65 years-old to apply.
The applicant must live at the property and must have lived in Massachusetts for at least 10 consecutive years.
In addition, applicants must have owned and occupied property in the state for a total of five years.
The payment of deferred taxes and interest are due when the property is sold or when the property owner dies.
Holmes’ committee, which includes councilors Jay DiLisio and Sara Lynn Reynolds, is considering other measures as well.
One would increase a tax exemption for seniors from $600 to $700, and it would lower the age of eligibility from 70 to 65.
Another would increase the number of seniors who are allowed to participate in the city’s tax work-off program.
Under that plan, seniors perform volunteer work for the city and the dollar value of that work is deducted from their taxes.
That proposal would increase the number of participants by 30, from 120 to 150.
A mid-year tax increase hit property owners on July 1 because of payments due for loans taken out to build the city’s new high school.
The increase was assessed early to lessen payments by spreading them over four quarters instead of two, which would have happened under the usual schedule.
The tax rate for homeowners shot up from $14.16 per $1,000 of value to $14.97, while the commercial rate increased $1.09, from $20.22 per $1,000 of value, to $21.31.
On a home assessed at $320,000 — the average for a single-family home in the city — the increase added $260 to the annual bill, or $65 a quarter.
Out of the 81-cent increase per $1,000 on the residential side, about 43 cents goes to pay debt associated with borrowing for the school.
The other 38 cents is for the annual increase allowed under tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Last year, city officials predicted that the greatest impact on taxpayers will occur in fiscal year 2021 which begins on July 1 of next year.
After that, tax increases for the school level off and gradually diminish.
