March Big Snow
Buy Now

Snow removal equipment clears County Street in Attleboro during a snowstorm in March 2018.

 Sun Chronicle file photo//

ATTLEBORO — After decades of banning street parking at night during the winter months, city residents will get a chance Tuesday to voice their opinions on the matter.

The ban, which for years has been in place every night — from Dec. 1 through March 31 — no matter the weather, has come to be seen as a burden on residents without driveways, especially on the congested East Side.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.