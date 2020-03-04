ATTLEBORO — A resolution proposing a rent control board for mobile home parks is on its way to the desk of Mayor Paul Heroux and then the state Legislature.
The city council approved the proposal on an 11-0 vote Tuesday night.
That was the second step in a multi-step process required to establish the panel.
Residents of Sandcastle Estates in South Attleboro have pushed for the board since they got hit with big rent increases after a Florida company, Legacy Communities, bought the 172-unit park last year. Legacy paid $13.35 million for the facility, which was assessed by the city at $3.1 million.
Some rent increases were has high as 47 percent, putting intense financial pressure on residents of the 55-and-older park, many of whom are on fixed incomes.
About 10 residents, including Joe Feroce, one of the leaders of the effort, were in the audience for the council vote and applauded when it was over.
The resolution was co-authored by ordinance committee Chairwoman Diana Holmes and Ward 1 councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds.
Reynolds represents South Attleboro, where five of the city’s eight mobile home parks are located. She first introduced the proposal last summer.
Heroux supports the move and will forward the resolution to state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, for submission to the Legislature.
Councilors were clearly touched by the testimony of park residents at special meeting called by Holmes in January.
More than 100 residents attended the meeting and one after another told of heavy burdens the rent increases have placed on them.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more moved by a meeting than I was that night,” councilor Todd Kobus said. “Not by just the number of people who were there, but by hearing these stories and how trapped these individuals are….”
Council President Mark Cooper said one of the Sandcastle residents whom he’s known for years stopped at his home one day to plead for assistance.
“‘We can’t do this, we just can’t do it,’” he quoted her as saying. “We, the people of Sandcastle and other manufactured mobile communities need help.”
“That got my attention,” Cooper said.
Councilor Jay DiLisio said the vote leaves no doubt about whom the council supports.
“I think it sends a message that we are your council. We are here for you. We are listening to you about what you’re going through and we’ll get through this together,” he said.
Legacy Communities President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick F. O’Malley argued against a rent control board in a letter to the council last summer.
“There is no need for rent control in a situation where the ownership of Sandcastle is willing to work with the residents on a compromise that works for all,” he said.
There are at least two more steps to go.
If the measure is approved by state lawmakers, the council would then have to write an ordinance establishing and regulating the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.