ATTLEBORO — Come March 10, there will be a vacancy on the city council.
That’s the day Cathleen DeSimone will resign as an at-large city councilor in preparation to take over as mayor.
On March 11 she will take the oath of office and that will leave the city council with one open seat. She will report for her mayoral duties on March 13.
Last Tuesday, she defeated Timothy Barone, John Davis and Jay DiLisio in a special election to fill the seat vacated by former mayor Paul Heroux, who left to become Bristol County sheriff.
DiLisio, as council president, has been acting mayor for about eight weeks. He will return to his role as council president.
Since there are more than nine months to go in the term, the council will have to set a date for a special election to fill the seat.
Once they do that, the Attleboro Election Commission will work out a schedule for the distribution of nomination papers and set a date when the papers are due.
The election will have to be eight to nine weeks from the time the council makes a decision.
As was the election for mayor, the election of a city councilor will be citywide because DeSimone is an at-large councilor.
Meanwhile, other candidates are taking out papers for the fall election including DiLisio who plans to challenge DeSimone for the corner office.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
