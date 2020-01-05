ATTLEBORO — City Council president Mark Cooper appears to be a shoe-in for re-election as head of the panel, but there’s less certainty over who will replace vice-president Heather Porreca who leaves office Tuesday.
Tuesday’s inauguration day for city officials and the new council will meet immediately after the ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m. at the high school to elect its officers.
Three councilors are vying for vice-president whose main job is to fill in for the president during an absence.
And upon occasion, the vice-president becomes acting-mayor when the mayor and council president are on vacation or otherwise out of action.
Porreca gave up her at-large council seat when she chose to challenge Mayor Paul Heroux for the corner office and lost in a landslide election in November.
Those seeking to replace her as vice president are Ward 6 councilor Diana Holmes who’s starting her second term, Ward 4 councilor Kate Jackson, who’s starting her third term in her most recent stint on the council and Ward 3 councilor Todd Kobus who’s starting his second term.
Jackson previously served four terms as an at-larger councilor from 1998-2006. During that time she was elected vice-president twice.
Holmes and Jackson both said they’ve garnered commitments of colleagues to vote for them.
“I feel confident as several councilors have reached out in support,” Holmes said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle on Thursday.
“It would be an honor to be the council vice president and I do think my skill set could be a benefit in this role.”
Jackson said she has some votes, but did not say how many.
Kobus didn’t say if he has any commitments other than a vote from himself.
However, he said he believes he’s “the best candidate for the council and the city.”
