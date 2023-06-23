Attleboro City Hall building file photo

Attleboro City Hall

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — City councilors, in a 6-4 vote, approved a 78% pay raise for themselves Thursday night. The increase will take effect over the next three years.

Currently, councilors earn $7,727 a year. That amount has not changed since 2010 when an increase was approved effective 2012.

