ATTLEBORO — City councilors, in a 6-4 vote, approved a 78% pay raise for themselves Thursday night. The increase will take effect over the next three years.
Currently, councilors earn $7,727 a year. That amount has not changed since 2010 when an increase was approved effective 2012.
On Jan. 2, 2024, the beginning of a new term, councilors’ salaries will jump to $9,727.
On Jan. 7, 2025, they will go to $11,727, and on Jan. 6, 2026, to $13,727.
Those councilors who choose to take health insurance will pay 25% of the cost of that benefit.
Finance Chairman Richard Conti described the increases as a Band-aid and argued the third increase should be up to $20,000. He amended the motion to reflect the increase, but the motion was defeated on a 7-3 vote.
Conti said a $2,000 increase over the next three years means that the councilors would still be “underpaid and underappreciated.”
Councilor Michael Angelo supported the amended motion because of the number of times the council meets each year, between 45 and 48.
Those voting for the $2,000-a-year raise were councilors Ty Waterman, Laura Dolan, Kelly Bennett, Diana Holmes, Sara Lynn Reynolds and Michael Angelo.
Holmes argued that more money would encourage more low-income people to run for office and take part in city government.
“We need to encourage people to be part of the council,” she said.
Councilor Peter Blais, the longest serving member of the council, did not comment, but in a previous meeting he said being on the council was more about “community service than money.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.